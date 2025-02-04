Zuper Unveils Zuper Connect and Zuper Pay

Zuper, a provider of field service management solutions, today launched Zuper Connect and Zuper Pay, consolidating payment and communication workflows within the Zuper platform.

Zuper Connect bridges the communication gap between field teams and customers with the following features:

Two-way texting,

In-app calling,

Advanced call routing.

The ability to link communication records to job tickets and customer profiles.

Call masking and secure routing options .

Zuper Pay provides secure and flexible payment capabilities for the following:

Processing payments instantly.

Offering customers diverse and flexible payment options, both online and onsite.

Automated invoicing and real-time tracking of payments.