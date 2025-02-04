Zuper Unveils Zuper Connect and Zuper Pay
Zuper, a provider of field service management solutions, today launched Zuper Connect and Zuper Pay, consolidating payment and communication workflows within the Zuper platform.
Zuper Connect bridges the communication gap between field teams and customers with the following features:
- Two-way texting,
- In-app calling,
- Advanced call routing.
- The ability to link communication records to job tickets and customer profiles.
- Call masking and secure routing options .
Zuper Pay provides secure and flexible payment capabilities for the following:
- Processing payments instantly.
- Offering customers diverse and flexible payment options, both online and onsite.
- Automated invoicing and real-time tracking of payments.
"We remain steadfast in our mission to build the world's most powerful field service ?management solution," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper, in a statement. "Zuper Connect and Zuper Pay address two critical challenges for service businesses: enabling frictionless customer communication and providing fast, secure payment solutions. These products empower businesses to enhance productivity while delivering exceptional customer experiences that drive satisfaction and loyalty.
"As we evolve into a multi-product platform, our long-term vision is to empower service businesses globally to operate more efficiently, adapt to changing customer expectations, and unlock new growth opportunities. Our team is constantly innovating and delivering intelligent tools that don't just solve today's challenges but also shape the future of the service industry," Subbaraj continued.