Pipedrive Unveils Agentic AI Experience
Pipedrive, a provider of sales CRM for small businesses, today unveiled an artificial intelligence vision featuring a network of intelligent agents – around-the-clock digital teammates that streamline every stage of the sales process while allowing salespeople to stay in control.
Tailored to each customer's context, these voice- and text-enabled agents allow sales teams to delegate routine tasks, communicate, and access real-time insights for better sales outcomes.
Pipedrive's agentic ecosystem features general and specialized agents that deliver real-time intelligence, learn from feedback, and take action as needed. These agents handle tasks through voice or written prompts, acting around the clock as true sales experts for deeper insights and seamless collaboration. They can autonomously craft personalized email content to move deals forward, summarize past threads, explain why certain wording is recommended, and highlight the most important emails.
"We're at a turning point, witnessing a pivotal moment in technology, one where AI is no longer a distant concept but a tangible, accessible superpower integrated into everyday tools," said Dominic Allon, CEO of Pipedrive, in a statement. "Our new vision, centered around the agentic AI experience, marks a new era of innovation creating a more intuitive and dynamic way for professionals to engage with technology. Going forward, salespeople and AI agents will work as co-pilots, allowing teams to focus on building relationships, closing deals, and achieving their boldest goals."
"In our vision, we've reimagined what's possible when AI and human expertise unite," said Viktoria Ruubel, chief product officer of Pipedrive, in a statement. "Picture a CRM that gives time back to salespeople by cutting out tedious tasks and pulling together data from every corner of the sales lifecycle. Powered by the network of intelligent AI agents, our platform not only supports sales management but actively works alongside teams automating tasks, connecting data points, and surfacing vital opportunities that might otherwise slip through the cracks."