Pipedrive Unveils Agentic AI Experience

Pipedrive, a provider of sales CRM for small businesses, today unveiled an artificial intelligence vision featuring a network of intelligent agents – around-the-clock digital teammates that streamline every stage of the sales process while allowing salespeople to stay in control.

Tailored to each customer's context, these voice- and text-enabled agents allow sales teams to delegate routine tasks, communicate, and access real-time insights for better sales outcomes.

Pipedrive's agentic ecosystem features general and specialized agents that deliver real-time intelligence, learn from feedback, and take action as needed. These agents handle tasks through voice or written prompts, acting around the clock as true sales experts for deeper insights and seamless collaboration. They can autonomously craft personalized email content to move deals forward, summarize past threads, explain why certain wording is recommended, and highlight the most important emails.