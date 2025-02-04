Zoho Launches Zia Agents, Agent Studio, and Agent Marketplace

Zoho has expanded the scope of Zia, its foundational artificial intelligence, with Zia Agents, Agent Studio, and Agent Marketplace. Together, these solutions empower enterprises to access, build, and distribute intelligent, autonomous digital agents across their organizations.

Beginning today, Zoho and ManageEngine will be previewing pre-built, task-specific Zia Agents, which will deploy across Zoho's combined portfolio of more than 100 products.

Pre-built Zia Agents, including an Account Manager Agent, SDR Agent, HR Agent, Customer Support Agent, IT Help Desk Agent, and Sales Coach Agent.

Zia Agent Studio: Offering no-code and low-code experiences for users to build autonomous agents with skills relevant to their specific needs. Users can access pre-existing Zia Skills, tools from across the Zoho ecosystem, data from a unified data platform, and a range of language models. They can be deployed on any Zoho application and summoned using Ask Zia and will be deployable in any third-party application. Additionally, Zia Agents with complementary skillsets can be combined using Zia Agent Studio, creating a single agent capable of cross-functional work.

Agent Marketplace: Agents created using Zia Agent Studio can be published in the Agent Marketplace. Zoho will offer a pre-built roster of agents, while the company's ecosystem of partners and developers can build and distribute specialized AI agents through the marketplace.