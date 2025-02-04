Paytronix Launches Catering Capabilities
Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced Paytronix Catering within its Online Ordering service.
The catering offering is fully integrated with Paytronix loyalty and will help restaurants plan for catering orders, including order acceptance, partial payments, and calendar views of all orders.
Paytronix Catering offers nearly 20 features, including the following:
- The Feed-o-meter, a visual to show ordering parties how close their order is;
- Catering Item Feed Count to help guests determine how many people each item is estimated to feed;
- White Glove Service through partnerships with EZCater and Doordash Large Order Fulfillment;
- Order Approvals, which flag new catering orders in the system until they are reviewed by the appropriate manager.
"Catering orders are placed ahead of time and are larger than typical online orders. Due to this, they add a layer of complexity into the preparation process for restaurants," said Ray Gibson, online ordering product manager at Paytronix, in a statement. "Paytronix Catering provides for the unique administrative and operational processes and complexities, including the need to hold an order above the POS until it is time to prep the order and the need to take deposits for orders and for keeping on-prem orders and online ordering processes seamless and accurate."