UserTesting Launches Insights for Impact for Non-Profits

UserTesting, a provider of human insights, today unveiled Insights for Impact to help non-profits with actionable human insights.

This enhanced initiative replaces the OneWorld program, focusing on equity, sustainability, and alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), especially related to poverty, inequalities, and climate issues.

TheInsights for Impact program includes the following:

Complimentary licenses and discounted options for ongoing use.

Audience targeting to capture real-time feedback.

Learning resources for free certifications and on-demand training.

Community collaboration to share best practices with like-minded peers.