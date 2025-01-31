RingCentral Launches Studio and AI Clips
RingCentral, a business communications systems provider, has unveiled Studio as part of the RingCentral Events platform to stream and produce engaging, branded events and AI Clips to produce AI-generated highlights from events.
RingCentral Events' new Studio capabilities help organizations host and manage live streams and virtual events. Natively built into the RingCentral Events platform, Studio offers a unified, professional streaming experience for event production. Key capabilities include the following:
- All-in-one speaker experience to eliminate switching between multiple browser tabs with the event and production studio on one screen.
- Real-time streams.
- Seamless event management with pre-uploaded content (videos, music, and images), private backstage chat, multi-select content/speakers to move on/off screen, and slide control for all speakers.
- The ability to customize event sessions with advanced branding options and speaker layouts.
- Enhanced audience engagement in attendee chat, highlight chat/Q&A, AI Q&A categorization, and showcase polls, emoji reactions, and call-to-action banners directly on screen, with engagement analytics available through dashboards, integrations, .csv reports, and API for organizers to follow up post-event.
AI Clips helps event organizers produce post-event short reels. With just one click within the video editor, AI-generated highlight snippets are created from the event recordings in a matter of seconds. These snippets can be manually edited as needed and then shared across marketing campaigns. Leveraging the in-event experience from Studio, the AI Clips are also a branded option and allow event organizers to repurpose their event content and drive post-event engagement.
"RingCentral Events is the go-to platform for any organization looking to elevate their events to be more memorable, personalized, and engaging, and with the launch of Studio, we're taking the production element to a whole new level," said Kristen Koenig, regional vice president and general manager of video and events at RingCentral, in a statement. "We are thrilled to see the value our customers are deriving from our platform, and we're excited to keep rapidly innovating and launching new AI tools, like AI Clips, to better support businesses in simplifying and powering exceptional event experiences."
