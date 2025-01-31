RingCentral Launches Studio and AI Clips

RingCentral, a business communications systems provider, has unveiled Studio as part of the RingCentral Events platform to stream and produce engaging, branded events and AI Clips to produce AI-generated highlights from events.

RingCentral Events' new Studio capabilities help organizations host and manage live streams and virtual events. Natively built into the RingCentral Events platform, Studio offers a unified, professional streaming experience for event production. Key capabilities include the following:

All-in-one speaker experience to eliminate switching between multiple browser tabs with the event and production studio on one screen.

Real-time streams.

Seamless event management with pre-uploaded content (videos, music, and images), private backstage chat, multi-select content/speakers to move on/off screen, and slide control for all speakers.

The ability to customize event sessions with advanced branding options and speaker layouts.

Enhanced audience engagement in attendee chat, highlight chat/Q&A, AI Q&A categorization, and showcase polls, emoji reactions, and call-to-action banners directly on screen, with engagement analytics available through dashboards, integrations, .csv reports, and API for organizers to follow up post-event.

AI Clips helps event organizers produce post-event short reels. With just one click within the video editor, AI-generated highlight snippets are created from the event recordings in a matter of seconds. These snippets can be manually edited as needed and then shared across marketing campaigns. Leveraging the in-event experience from Studio, the AI Clips are also a branded option and allow event organizers to repurpose their event content and drive post-event engagement.