Wiland Launches FanSignals

Wiland, an audience insights provider, has launched FanSignals to help professional sports teams, leagues, and entertainment organizations better understand, engage, and monetize their fan bases.

FanSignals delivers deep, actionable insights by leveraging Wiland's transactional data and predictive modeling to optimize fan engagement, ticket sales, and sponsorship strategies. It is built off Wiland's MarketSignals platform, which analyzes aggregated data from billions of consumer transactions to uncover fan demographics, spending behaviors, and engagement preferences to refine audience segmentation, personalize outreach, and drive higher returns on marketing investments.