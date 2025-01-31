Wiland Launches FanSignals
Wiland, an audience insights provider, has launched FanSignals to help professional sports teams, leagues, and entertainment organizations better understand, engage, and monetize their fan bases.
FanSignals delivers deep, actionable insights by leveraging Wiland's transactional data and predictive modeling to optimize fan engagement, ticket sales, and sponsorship strategies. It is built off Wiland's MarketSignals platform, which analyzes aggregated data from billions of consumer transactions to uncover fan demographics, spending behaviors, and engagement preferences to refine audience segmentation, personalize outreach, and drive higher returns on marketing investments.
"FanSignals represents a major breakthrough for the sports and entertainment industry, providing unprecedented insights into fan behavior," said Mike Gingell, CEO of Wiland, in a statement. "By harnessing the power of our MarketSignals platform, we are equipping teams and leagues with data-driven strategies that will elevate their fan engagement efforts, improve ticket sales, and enhance sponsorship value."
"Understanding who your fans are and how they engage beyond the stadium is crucial for long-term success," said Andre Murphy, vice president of sports and entertainment at Wiland, in a statement. "FanSignals provides sports teams, sports leagues, and brands with the insights they need to build stronger connections with their audiences and unlock new revenue opportunities through more effective targeting and personalization."