Brightcove Launches AI Content Suite

Brightcove, a video engagement platform company, has launched its AI Content Suite with artificial intelligence-powered tools for content creation, metadata optimization, and translation, automating the creation and optimization processes.

The AI Content Suite allows companies to harness the full potential of their video content with the following features:

Automated conversion of long-form content into engaging short-form clips, highlight reels, and theme-based chapters.

Conversion of horizontal video content into vertical formats for mobile viewers and across social platforms.

Enhanced discoverability through auto-generated metadata (including titles, tags and descriptions).

Universal translation capabilities to dozens of languages.