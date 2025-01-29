Apollo.io Elevates Enterprise Search with Siren

Apollo.io, providers of a go-to-market solution for sales and marketing teams, has partnered with Siren to upgrade its enterprise search capabilities.

Apollo's all-in-one Go-To-Market platform offers access to a database of more than 210 million B2B contacts with a suite of artificial intelligence-powered tools to help sales teams conduct research, follow up with opportunities, and close more deals with lead generation and CRM integration to deep insights about prospects fueled by multi-source enrichment. With Siren Federate integration, Apollo now enables customers to perform expansive custom searches in just 1.2 seconds.