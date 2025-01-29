Apollo.io Elevates Enterprise Search with Siren
Apollo.io, providers of a go-to-market solution for sales and marketing teams, has partnered with Siren to upgrade its enterprise search capabilities.
Apollo's all-in-one Go-To-Market platform offers access to a database of more than 210 million B2B contacts with a suite of artificial intelligence-powered tools to help sales teams conduct research, follow up with opportunities, and close more deals with lead generation and CRM integration to deep insights about prospects fueled by multi-source enrichment. With Siren Federate integration, Apollo now enables customers to perform expansive custom searches in just 1.2 seconds.
"Our products are now faster. Customers can use Apollo products in even more precise ways to filter and target, allowing sales and marketing teams to have unparalleled results," said Matt Curl, chief operating officer of Apollo, in a statement.
"This partnership has been both a performance milestone and an inspiration for us," said Renaud Delbru, founder of Siren, in a statement. "Siren Federate was designed to handle mission-critical, large-scale searches, and the Apollo performance validates our approach."
