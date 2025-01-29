Klaviyo Partners with WooCommerce

Klaviyo has been named the preferred marketing automation partner for the WooCommerce ecommerce platform.

With this expanded partnership, Klaviyo and Woo together will enable businesses to do the following:

"Today's consumers demand personalized experiences, and this collaboration empowers brands to deliver just that," said Steve Rowland, president of Klaviyo, in a statement. "With Klaviyo's built-in data platform and WooCommerce's flexibility, businesses have everything they need to build direct connections with their customers and thrive in a competitive commerce landscape. This partnership also represents an important step in Klaviyo's expansion beyond retail to support a diverse range of businesses, from content creators to web developers, who are fostering communities and delivering value in unique ways. We're committed to ensuring that every brand using Klaviyo and Woo grows."

"At Woo, we're committed to giving merchants the tools and flexibility they need to succeed," said Tamara Niesen, chief marketing officer of Woo, in a statement. "Our partnership with Klaviyo strengthens that commitment by offering marketers a powerful unified solution to scale their businesses. Instead of relying on dozens or even hundreds of extensions, we're focusing on delivering more value within our core product while partnering with industry leaders like Klaviyo to provide complementary functionality. This approach not only saves businesses time and money but also frees up marketers and developers to focus on driving meaningful growth rather than just maintaining the status quo."