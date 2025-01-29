Kore.ai Unveils AI for Process

Kore.ai, an enterprise artificial intelligence provider, has introduced AI for Process, a no-code platform to automate and optimize knowledge-intensive operations.

AI for Process empowers companies to build, deploy, and manage custom AI agents or agentic apps at scale that can understand context, make complex decisions, and orchestrate sophisticated agentic workflows with an agnostic approach to cloud and AI models, customizable tools, and integration with diverse systems. It introduces a proprietary agentic retrieval-augmented generation, which integrates advanced retrieval with intelligent agent orchestration. It can understand, reason, and adapt.

AI for Process includes the following capabilities:

Intelligent Agent Framework and Orchestration, with specialized agents for specific functions. The Orchestrator Agent coordinates workflows while Reasoning Agents handle complex decision-making. Task Agents automate workflows, Knowledge Agents process enterprise information, and API Agents manage system integrations.

The Agent Evaluation Framework, which assesses agents, evaluates execution plans, tracks milestone achievements, analyzes decision trajectories, conducts minefield evaluations to identify potential risks, and validates tool usage patterns.

No-Code Development Environment with a visual workflow designer, 65 pre-built prompt templates, drag-and-drop integration, testing, validation, version control, and deployment management tools.

Enterprise Integration Hub for integration with commercial or open-source large language models and major cloud providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, enterprise data sources and APIs, and real-time data synchronization.

Human-in-the-Loop that integrates human touchpoints within automated workflows, enabling asynchronous human actions, approvals, and form inputs.

Security and Governance with data anonymization, protection against prompt injection attacks, custom content filters, audit trails, and AI guardrails.