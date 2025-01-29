Qlik Introduces Data Flow in Qlik Cloud Analytics

Qlik, a data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence company, has launched its Data Flow capabilities within Qlik Cloud Analytics, allowing users to visually combine, clean, and shape data through a drag-and-drop interface.

Data Flow provides a flexible, visual approach to preparing datasets for analytics and AI applications. Every action automatically generates Qlik script, giving users visibility into their data preparation processes and building confidence in the results. It supports no-code, low-code, and pro-code approaches, allowing users to adapt workflows based on their technical expertise and project requirements. And it is fully integrated with Qlik Cloud Analytics, enabling seamless transitions from data preparation to AI and visualizations.