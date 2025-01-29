Alloy.ai Launches Data Platform on Snowflake Marketplace

Alloy.ai, a data integration and retail analytics solution provider, has launched the Alloy.ai Data Platform on Snowflake Marketplace, enabling joint customers to ingest point-of-sale data from more than 350 retail and ecommerce partners and integrate normalized, real-time sales and inventory data by store, by SKU, and by day into their Snowflake data warehouses.

"Consumer brands often need to connect to hundreds of retailers or distributor partners to get a complete picture of their business," said Joel Beal, CEO and co-founder of Alloy.ai, in a statement. "Each provides data in a different portal, format, and language, creating a headache for IT and analytics teams. Alloy.ai has made it easier than ever to pipe in real-time, normalized data from third parties like retailers, distributors, and ecommerce stores right into Snowflake to power every business decision."