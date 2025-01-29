Pricefx Adds Copilot Functionality

Pricefx, a pricing software provider, has released version 14.0 of its pricing platform. The new version, Caribou Lou, brings AI innovation to the price management, optimization and CPQ platform.

Caribou Lou 14.0 includes the Pricefx Copilot, which uses a conversational chat-like experience to deliver pricing insights, actionable recommendations, and prioritized actions. The Pricefx Copilot integrates seamlessly into Pricefx's Sales and Customer Insights dashboards.

Additionally, Caribou Lou adds enhanced AI-powered revenue forecasting, which allows users to project revenue and quantity for the coming months using real transaction data. This feature leverages Pricefx PricingAI and provides detailed forecasts at both the product and customer levels. Users can simulate pricing strategies, analyze trends, and benchmark results against previous periods to adjust parameters to meet business objectives.

"Our continued investments in AI innovation confirm our clear focus on developing the industry's best pricing platform to help businesses to achieve their goals through better pricing decisions," said Billy Graham, chief product officer of Pricefx, in a statement. "The new features in our platform simplify the user experience and improve time to value, while simultaneously embedding sophisticated optimization capabilities. These first Copilot use cases allow our customers to have a conversational experience within a large set of dashboards in our software, and we intend to expand to over 100 use cases in the coming years.

Caribou Lou also offers deeper integration with Enable's Rebate Management solution.