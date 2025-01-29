6sense Earns Security Certifications

6sense, providers of platforms for B2B revenue generation, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC 2 Type 2, and TRUSTe General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) validation for customer privacy and security.

"At 6sense we commit to delivering remarkable customer value, and that includes ensuring that our policies and practices maintain the highest standards for security and privacy of our data," said Bryan Wise, chief information officer of 6sense, in a statement.

"6sense continues to provide customers with assurance of our security and privacy standards through third-party audits and certifications," said Julia Lake, vice president of security at 6sense, in a statement. "As the business continues to grow along with our customers' investments in 6sense, our security and privacy teams will maintain the highest level of confidence through these internationally recognized standards and ongoing best practices."