Apptile Launches Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping
Apptile, a mobile app platform provider, has launched Face AI, a solution that transforms how consumers discover and purchase personalized products through mobile apps. It uses advanced facial scanning and analysis to provide users with tailored recommendations based on their unique characteristics and needs, such as skin tone, texture, and structure, for beauty and personal care purchases.
"The launch of Face AI on our no-code platform marks a significant step forward in delivering hyper-personalized customer experiences at scale," said Rohit Modi, CEO of Apptile, in a statement. "The impressive early results highlight how AI-driven solutions can transform engagement and revenue streams for modern retailers. We're excited to collaborate with more businesses to redefine what's possible in the customer experience landscape."