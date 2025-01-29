vcita Adds Automatic AI Reply Functionality within Its CRM

vcita, a provider of business software for small and midsized businesses, is adding Automatic AI Reply, an artificial intelligence functionality, into its CRM platform. The new technology scans client conversations and uses the business data found on vcita's platform to craft answers to client inquiries about topics such as offered services, location, pricing, opening hours, documents, appointments, and payments.

"Small businesses are perfectly positioned to benefit from AI, and we're excited to introduce solutions that simplify their daily operations," said Itzik Levy, CEO and founder of vcita, in a statement. "By incorporating AI into their customer service, SMBs can respond faster to incoming leads and enhance customer satisfaction by providing instant, 24/7 responses to routine inquiries. This elevates the customer experience and frees up valuable time for business owners to focus on their area of expertise. This is only the beginning of what we believe AI can do for SMBs, and we are fully invested in further harnessing AI for the benefit of the SMB in the near future."