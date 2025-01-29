Shirofune Integrates with LinkedIn Ads

Shirofune, providers of a digital advertising automation management tool, has integrated LinkedIn Ads into its platform, enabling companies to manage their LinkedIn ad campaigns alongside other major platforms, including Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Ads, Microsoft Advertising, Pinterest, TikTok, X, BigCommerce, and Shopify.

Shirofune's integration with LinkedIn Ads offers the following:

Artificial intelligence-driven campaign optimization, with tools for automated budget allocation and bid adjustments on LinkedIn. Users can set budgets and define target metrics, and Shirofune's algorithms automatically refine the campaign.

Advanced audience targeting by automating audience segmentation based on job title, industry, company size, and more.

Integrated performance analytics.

Automation of routine tasks.