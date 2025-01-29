Shirofune Integrates with LinkedIn Ads
Shirofune, providers of a digital advertising automation management tool, has integrated LinkedIn Ads into its platform, enabling companies to manage their LinkedIn ad campaigns alongside other major platforms, including Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Ads, Microsoft Advertising, Pinterest, TikTok, X, BigCommerce, and Shopify.
Shirofune's integration with LinkedIn Ads offers the following:
- Artificial intelligence-driven campaign optimization, with tools for automated budget allocation and bid adjustments on LinkedIn. Users can set budgets and define target metrics, and Shirofune's algorithms automatically refine the campaign.
- Advanced audience targeting by automating audience segmentation based on job title, industry, company size, and more.
- Integrated performance analytics.
- Automation of routine tasks.
"LinkedIn is a crucial platform for reaching decision-makers and professionals, and our integration ensures that advertisers can manage these campaigns with the same ease and precision they've come to expect from Shirofune," said Tomomi Takeshita, co-founder of Shirofune, in a statement. "This expansion reflects our dedication to continually improving our features and providing cutting-edge tools that empower businesses to fully leverage every advertising channel available."