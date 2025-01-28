SurveyMonkey Adds Market Research Capabilities
SurveyMonkey, providers of a platform for surveys and forms, has updated its market research solutions to help conduct more advanced research with greater speed, flexibility, and customization. The new features are available to all users who purchase responses through the global survey panel SurveyMonkey Audience.
SurveyMonkey market research innovations include the following:
- SurveyMonkey Audience nearly doubles to more than 335 million panelists globally. This includes 56 survey language options, access to respondents in more than 130 countries, and more than 200 targeting options.
- Future scheduling that makes conducting longitudinal studies and recurring research across time zones easier. Users can choose a date and time up to one month in the future to distribute a survey to enable longitudinal research on a recurring basis.
- Updated exclusions that allow users to ensure panelists who previously took a survey within the last 100 days will not receive the survey again when a new collector is launched.
- The ability for users who sent a survey using advanced targeting to analyze data based on those criteria.
- MaxDiff analysis with total unduplicated reach and frequency (TURF) analysis to help companies understand the optimal combination of features or messages to appeal to the widest audience.
"Our latest research shows that 86 percent of marketers are being asked to achieve more with less this year, facing tighter budgets and fewer resources while aiming for higher ROI," said Priya Gill, global head of marketing at SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "These new market research enhancements will empower our customers to address these challenges by generating the insights they need to focus on high-impact strategies. With faster access to insights, greater flexibility, and more advanced analytics, users will have the confidence to make critical decisions in today's challenging environment where there's little room for error."
