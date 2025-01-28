SurveyMonkey Adds Market Research Capabilities

SurveyMonkey, providers of a platform for surveys and forms, has updated its market research solutions to help conduct more advanced research with greater speed, flexibility, and customization. The new features are available to all users who purchase responses through the global survey panel SurveyMonkey Audience.

SurveyMonkey market research innovations include the following:

"Our latest research shows that 86 percent of marketers are being asked to achieve more with less this year, facing tighter budgets and fewer resources while aiming for higher ROI," said Priya Gill, global head of marketing at SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "These new market research enhancements will empower our customers to address these challenges by generating the insights they need to focus on high-impact strategies. With faster access to insights, greater flexibility, and more advanced analytics, users will have the confidence to make critical decisions in today's challenging environment where there's little room for error."