PriceSpider Launches API Accelerate Suite

PriceSpider, a provider of shoppable solutions, tody launched the PriceSpider API Accelerate Suite with integrations with Custom Commerce and Data Share to simplify workflows, enhance brand-owned data, and optimize the path to purchase.

PriceSpider Custom Commerce enables companies to access PriceSpider omnichannel data to power custom Shoppable Where to Buy user experiences across brand-owned media, such as social channels, brand.com, ads, and campaigns specifically tailored to their shoppers and brand identity. The API can be embedded directly into gamified shopping experiences or product locators, driven by PriceSpider's data infrastructure.

PriceSpider Data Share provides access to PriceSpider omnichannel data, powered by Snowflake, enhancing internal analytics to track product performance, shopper engagement, and sales data from a single data source. It helps companies connect PriceSpider's data with their data lakes and reporting systems to build fully customized reports and dashboards.