NIQ Expands Omnishopper Panel

NielsenIQ (NIQ) has expanded its Omnishopper panel with 250,000 panelists for more consumer behavior and insights.

NIQ's Omnishopper solution draws from nmore than 8 billion consumer purchases, integrating both online and offline data from every single panel participant for an end-to-end perspective of consumer behavior. It now includes the following:

Four times the number of Gen Z and households with children compared to previous panels.

Expanded coverage of growing ethnic groups, like Hispanic, Black, and Asian.

Accelerated insights with three times faster analysis of product launches, seasonal trends, and trial and repeat metrics.

Visibility into 5,000 previously unreportable brands.

Pairing with NIQ's Trip Projection methodology that ensures trend calibration with point-of-sale figures.

Integration with Discover measurement and analytics solutions, providing a holistic view of consumer behavior.