American Strategies and Real Strategies Merge with Statara Solutions

Statara Solutions, a data analytics, customer intelligence, and media buying solutions provider, is merging with American Strategies, a public opinion research firm, and Real Strategies, a strategic campaign consulting company, to create a unified organization under the Statara Solutions brand.

This combination brings together polling, advocacy, and data-driven solutions for the public affairs, trade association, higher education, real estate, and regulated industries the company serves.