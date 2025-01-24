American Strategies and Real Strategies Merge with Statara Solutions
Statara Solutions, a data analytics, customer intelligence, and media buying solutions provider, is merging with American Strategies, a public opinion research firm, and Real Strategies, a strategic campaign consulting company, to create a unified organization under the Statara Solutions brand.
This combination brings together polling, advocacy, and data-driven solutions for the public affairs, trade association, higher education, real estate, and regulated industries the company serves.
"This merger is a game-changer," said Bryan Whitaker, CEO of Statara Solutions, in a statement. "By integrating data analytics, media buying, strategic research, and strategic campaign solutions, we are creating an unmatched, unified approach to serve our growing client base. Our combined expertise will empower our clients to achieve their outreach goals with precision and scale. This merger is more than the sum of its parts; it's a force-multiplier that will redefine how these industries approach their data and execute outreach."
"The unification of these three powerhouse firms is a bold step toward delivering transformative value to clients across sectors. Statara is uniquely positioned to tackle today's most complex challenges with the industry's best data analytics, strategic insights, and an award-winning media buying platform. I couldn't be more excited about the potential this merger unlocks," said Tom Bonier, CEO of The TARA Group, parent company of Statara, in a statement.