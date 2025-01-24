Talkdesk Achieves AWS Financial Services ISV Competency

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered customer experience (CX) technology, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services ISV Competency for its expertise in using AWS technologies and proven success in empowering banking and insurance customers with industry-specific tools that transform client experiences and build customer loyalty.

Talkdesk offers a suite of integrated CX applications and products tailored to specific industries' use cases. Now designated as trusted AWS-based solutions, Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud for Banking and Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud for Insurance enable banking and insurance companies to deliver connected, intelligent, and secure client interactions across communication channels. Featuring out-of-the-box integrations to core banking and digital banking platforms, policy administration, and claims management platforms, the digital-first solutions tie together data from across the client journey. The platforms are also infused with AI for promoting real-time assistance and prioritizing activities that result in high-value interactions.