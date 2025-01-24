J.D. Power Brings Customer Behavior Analytics to Databricks Marketplace

J.D. Power, a data analytics company, has partnered with Databricks, a data and artificial intelligence company, to bring its customer behavior datasets to the Databricks Marketplace using Delta Sharing.

Focused initially on the insurance industry, this initiative will provide a unique daily, competitive view of auto, homeowners and renters insurance shopping and loyalty behaviors for the top carriers at national and state levels. It also will provide cross-industry Net Promoter Score brand advocacy datasets and make J.D. Power data available to Databricks Marketplace users in the standardized Delta sharing format that can be integrated into analytics, forecasting and AI models.

The Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace for data, analytics and AI that is powered by Delta Sharing. Delta Sharing, an open source approach to sharing, enables seamless, secure data sharing across platforms and clouds without replication with strong security and governance.