J.D. Power Brings Customer Behavior Analytics to Databricks Marketplace
J.D. Power, a data analytics company, has partnered with Databricks, a data and artificial intelligence company, to bring its customer behavior datasets to the Databricks Marketplace using Delta Sharing.
Focused initially on the insurance industry, this initiative will provide a unique daily, competitive view of auto, homeowners and renters insurance shopping and loyalty behaviors for the top carriers at national and state levels. It also will provide cross-industry Net Promoter Score brand advocacy datasets and make J.D. Power data available to Databricks Marketplace users in the standardized Delta sharing format that can be integrated into analytics, forecasting and AI models.
The Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace for data, analytics and AI that is powered by Delta Sharing. Delta Sharing, an open source approach to sharing, enables seamless, secure data sharing across platforms and clouds without replication with strong security and governance.
"The global data marketplace is projected to become a $3.5 billion industry by 2028 as businesses in virtually every sector have become increasingly reliant on accessing world-class data in a standardized format to power their analytics and AI initiatives," said Keith Webster, president of global business intelligence at J.D. Power, in a statement. "J.D. Power has built its reputation on delivering the most robust, comprehensive, and timely data insights available, anywhere, and by making these resources accessible via the Databricks Marketplace and Delta Sharing we are ensuring that we continue to make those insights accessible long into the future."
"We are excited to welcome J.D. Power to the Databricks ecosystem," said Jay Bhankharia, senior director of marketplace and data partnerships at Databricks, in a statement. "This alliance represents a significant step forward in integrating J.D. Power's trusted consumer and market intelligence datasets into the Databricks platform. By merging J.D. Power's deep industry expertise with Databricks' advanced Delta Sharing technology, we're empowering organizations to gain richer, real-time insights into their customers. This collaboration enhances predictive capabilities, enabling businesses to make more informed, data-driven decisions that drive greater impact and value."