Exclaimer Integrates with Chili Piper
Exclaimer, a provider of email signature management solutions, has integrated with Chili Piper, a demand conversion platform, allowing Exclaimer users to simplify meeting scheduling to help improve conversion rates directly through business email signatures.
This new integration allows users to embed personalized meeting booking links into their email signatures and then coordinate those into their calendaring apps.
"This integration with Chili Piper is a major step forward for businesses looking to improve their [go-to-market] strategies. By helping teams eliminate scheduling issues and enabling faster, more meaningful connections, we're giving our customers another way to succeed in today's business landscape," said Rob Singer, CEO of Exclaimer, in a statement. "Exclaimer's partnership with Chili Piper demonstrates our dedication to maximizing the efficiency and impact of business email. Building on the success of our HubSpot integration this collaboration highlights our commitment to providing seamless, powerful solutions that drive results."