Melissa Launches Address Container

Melissa, a data quality and address management solutions provider, today launched Address Container for developers to integrate Melissa's address verification services into their software infrastructures.

The Address Container provides a ready-to-use address verification JSON service built on Melissa's core C++ address engine, housed within a Docker container. Address verification then becomes deployable within development or production environments and across platforms like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Developers simply pull the container from a Melissa-hosted repository, deploy it, and immediately start verifying addresses as a web service. This solution can be further extended with other technologies like Kubernetes, which dynamically manage resources to match fluctuating traffic demands.

The Address Container supports both Melissa's U.S. Address Object API and Global Address Object API, providing comprehensive address validation for both domestic and international use cases.