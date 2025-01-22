SundaySky Adds AI Avatars, Screen Recording, and More to Its Enterprise Video Platform

SundaySky today rolled out the next generation of its video platform with artificial intelligence avatars, in-app screen recording, and advanced media generation capabilities.

"Video is not just a tool; it's a core resource for how businesses engage customers and grow," said Marc Zionts, CEO of SundaySky, in a statement. "Our goal is to empower teams to leverage video effectively at every stage of the customer journey, whether they're onboarding new customers, driving product adoption, or solving support and service issues, enhancing these moments with video that is personalized to an individual customer at scale to thousands, even millions,is the future of video for business."

The latest platform enhancements include the following:

AI avatars to help businesses maintain brand consistency and scale the human touch while achieving deeper personalization.

In-app screen recorder to capture and incorporate screen recordings from cameras or desktops into their videos directly within the platform.

AI video generation for the creation of brand-aligned assets tailored to tone, aspect ratio, and other parameters, generated directly from a simple prompt.

AI-powered editing tools for video trimming, rotating, cropping, and background removal.

A library of text-to-speech/synthetic voices with improved pronunciation and a more human-like sound.