AcquireUp Launches Express Digital

AcquireUp, a seminar marketing services company, today launched Express Digital, which helps financial advisors and Medicare agents fill their seminars with qualified prospects.

For as little as $2,500, financial professionals can launch customized campaigns for their seminars, with access to real-time analytics and registrant data through AcquireUp's LeadJig platform. Users can choose their own topics, venues, and ad creative and customize their seminar campaigns to better align with their brands and audiences.