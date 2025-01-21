AcquireUp Launches Express Digital
AcquireUp, a seminar marketing services company, today launched Express Digital, which helps financial advisors and Medicare agents fill their seminars with qualified prospects.
For as little as $2,500, financial professionals can launch customized campaigns for their seminars, with access to real-time analytics and registrant data through AcquireUp's LeadJig platform. Users can choose their own topics, venues, and ad creative and customize their seminar campaigns to better align with their brands and audiences.
"When done right, seminar marketing delivers great results, but we know it's a big commitment, especially for newer financial advisors or those working with marketing credits through their IMO or FMO," said Greg Bogich CEO of AcquireUp, in a statement. "That's why we're rolling out a streamlined, budget-friendly campaign option. It's designed to help advisors quickly adapt to market changes, connect with highly qualified prospects, and fill their seminars faster than ever—without breaking the bank."