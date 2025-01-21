UneeQ Launches Version 2.0 of AI Digital Workforce Solution

UneeQ, a provider of digital human technology, today launched UneeQ 2.0, a new platform that elevates customer engagement, employee training, and service delivery through emotionally intelligent and personality-rich avatar experiences that feel alive and respond in less than one second.

UneeQ 2.0 provides highly trained, scalable digital workers that deliver seamless, on-brand experiences across sales, service, and training. Consumers benefit from faster, more natural interactions with digital humans capable of understanding context, emotions, and complex queries. It also includes ultra-high-definition rendering and versatile deployment options.

UneeQ 2.0 processes conversation data and delivers responses in less than one second. It combines contextual knowledge, customer data, private and public large language models (LLMs), retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), natural language processing (NLP), and multilingual capabilities.

The UneeQ 2.0 Digital Human release includes the following features:

Domain-specific digital workers across customer and employee experiences.

Sub-one-second response times for real-time 3D avatars with superior resolution and frame rates.

4K ultra-high-definition rendering .

Flexible deployment options with cloud, hybrid, or on-premises support and simultaneous use across websites, apps, kiosks, and more.

Enhanced synthetic animation with realistic gestures, expressions, and full-body mobility.

Customizable avatars that can tailor knowledge, brand safety, personality, voice, language, and more for an on-brand experience.

Comprehensive analytics and actionable insights from anonymized conversation data on sentiment, demographics, and key topics.

SOC 2 and GDPR compliance to protect data integrity.