UneeQ Launches Version 2.0 of AI Digital Workforce Solution
UneeQ, a provider of digital human technology, today launched UneeQ 2.0, a new platform that elevates customer engagement, employee training, and service delivery through emotionally intelligent and personality-rich avatar experiences that feel alive and respond in less than one second.
UneeQ 2.0 provides highly trained, scalable digital workers that deliver seamless, on-brand experiences across sales, service, and training. Consumers benefit from faster, more natural interactions with digital humans capable of understanding context, emotions, and complex queries. It also includes ultra-high-definition rendering and versatile deployment options.
UneeQ 2.0 processes conversation data and delivers responses in less than one second. It combines contextual knowledge, customer data, private and public large language models (LLMs), retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), natural language processing (NLP), and multilingual capabilities.
The UneeQ 2.0 Digital Human release includes the following features:
- Domain-specific digital workers across customer and employee experiences.
- Sub-one-second response times for real-time 3D avatars with superior resolution and frame rates.
- 4K ultra-high-definition rendering .
- Flexible deployment options with cloud, hybrid, or on-premises support and simultaneous use across websites, apps, kiosks, and more.
- Enhanced synthetic animation with realistic gestures, expressions, and full-body mobility.
- Customizable avatars that can tailor knowledge, brand safety, personality, voice, language, and more for an on-brand experience.
- Comprehensive analytics and actionable insights from anonymized conversation data on sentiment, demographics, and key topics.
- SOC 2 and GDPR compliance to protect data integrity.
"What sets UneeQ apart is our ongoing investment and unwavering focus on personality and emotional intelligence," saidTyler Merritt, chief technology officer of UneeQ, in a statement. "Early on, we recognized that overly photorealistic avatars, often likened to deepfakes, can create skepticism and erode trust with customers. By prioritizing transparency and designing digital humans with engaging, lifelike personalities, we foster digital trust and create experiences that users find genuinely enjoyable rather than unsettling as they know they're interacting with AI."
"The future of business is a synergy between humans and AI-powered digital workers," said Danny Tomsett, CEO and founder of UneeQ, in a statement. "With UneeQ 2.0, we've reimagined digital workforce technology to help organizations achieve outcomes that far surpass what's been possible. By integrating these emotionally intelligent AI digital workers across sales, service, marketing, and employee training, businesses can thrive in a new era of augmented operations."
