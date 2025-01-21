Chatmeter Launches Photo Analyzer and Review Generator

Chatmeter, a provider of multilocation customer intelligence, today introduced capabilities to its reputation management platform, Pulse Ai.

Pulse Ai: Signals can now analyze photos in reviews and surface photos relevant to customer feedback trends. Chatmeter's Review Generation can generate a higher volume of customer reviews.

Image analysis in Signals enables multilocation companies to gain even more customer intelligence from photos. Users can ask Signals, which is trained on multiple large language models and Chatmeter proprietary data, questions in plain language and receive a summary of written reviews alongside relevant photos from reviews.

"There are many applications for AI and image analysis, and we're just scratching the surface,"said Dan Cunningham, chief technology officer of Chatmeter, in a statement. "Imaging models will allow us to identify at scale crucial insights from images, including summarization, sentiment, topic and subject identification, as well as flagging images which identify real business risks, such as health and safety issues, employee and customer welfare, and unfair business practices, to name only a few. For multilocation brands, AI is truly a force-multiplier for managing customer experience and business operations."

With Chatmeter's new Review Generation tool, multilocation companies can build credibility by driving three times more customer reviews in half the time. Customizable email, SMS, and QR code templates help businesses create, send, and track requests for reviews from customers.