Netigate Launches Ask AI
Netigate, a provider of experience management solutions, today launched Ask AI, a generative artificial intelligence feature to help companies get clear answers from the voices of their customers and employees from many sources, like surveys, online reviews, and customer service interactions.
Ask AI enables users to analyze specific data sets, such as feedback from a particular time period or touchpoint in any language, and receive instant, informed answers to their questions. Users can take immediate action based on the most critical issues affecting feedback scores, find specific themes or issues that need to be addressed, and even schedule tasks to ensure appropriate actions are followed through.
"Most companies are sitting on vast amounts of underutilised customer and employee feedback data. This can amount to thousands, even millions of lines of written text, so figuring out how to use it is almost impossible," said Carlos Del Corral, chief product officer of Netigate, in a statement. "We developed Ask AI to revolutionize how organizations harness the data from these customer and employee insights. Think of it as having your own feedback data expert available 24/7, providing understandable and actionable answers in seconds. The feature can save teams countless hours that would otherwise be spent gathering and processing information."