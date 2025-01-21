Netigate Launches Ask AI

Netigate, a provider of experience management solutions, today launched Ask AI, a generative artificial intelligence feature to help companies get clear answers from the voices of their customers and employees from many sources, like surveys, online reviews, and customer service interactions.

Ask AI enables users to analyze specific data sets, such as feedback from a particular time period or touchpoint in any language, and receive instant, informed answers to their questions. Users can take immediate action based on the most critical issues affecting feedback scores, find specific themes or issues that need to be addressed, and even schedule tasks to ensure appropriate actions are followed through.