Brightcove Earns ISO Security Certification

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has earned ISO/IEC 27001 certification for maintaining the highest level of information security management.

"Achieving the ISO/IEC 27001 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to security at every level of our operations to protect Brightcove and its customers," said Karen Holmes, head of business security at Brightcove, in a statement. "The work our teams put in daily to keep our customers safe reflects Brightcove's leadership in setting the standard not just for video technology companies, but all industries. The ISO certification underscores our proactive approach to safeguard our company and customers"