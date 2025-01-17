Qlik Partners with TD SYNNEX

Qlik, a provider of data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), is partnering with TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator, to enable Qlik to scale its solutions s across North America and Europe.

Through this partnership, Qlik and TD SYNNEX will do the following:

Leverage TD SYNNEX's diverse portfolio of technology vendors to offer multivendor solutions.

Provide robust co-marketing programs, training, and demand generation campaigns.

Distribute Qlik's full suite of data integration, data quality, analytics, and AI tools.

Leverage Qlik Talend Cloud to create AI-ready datasets with built-in data integration, quality, and governance capabilities.

Use the Qlik Talend Trust Score for AI to assess and enhance data reliability.

Deploy Qlik Answers to transform unstructured information into actionable insights with explainability and integration into workflows.