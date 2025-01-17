Qlik Partners with TD SYNNEX
Qlik, a provider of data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), is partnering with TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator, to enable Qlik to scale its solutions s across North America and Europe.
Through this partnership, Qlik and TD SYNNEX will do the following:
- Leverage TD SYNNEX's diverse portfolio of technology vendors to offer multivendor solutions.
- Provide robust co-marketing programs, training, and demand generation campaigns.
- Distribute Qlik's full suite of data integration, data quality, analytics, and AI tools.
- Leverage Qlik Talend Cloud to create AI-ready datasets with built-in data integration, quality, and governance capabilities.
- Use the Qlik Talend Trust Score for AI to assess and enhance data reliability.
- Deploy Qlik Answers to transform unstructured information into actionable insights with explainability and integration into workflows.
"Expanding our reach through TD SYNNEX allows us to deliver Qlik's industry-leading data and analytics solutions to a vast ecosystem of partners," said David Zember, senior vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at Qlik, in a statement. "With this collaboration, we're enabling businesses to turn data into real business outcomes through the most trusted channel networks in the industry."
"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Day, senior vice president of new vendor acquisition and global solutions at TD SYNNEX, in a statement. "By adding Qlik's trusted data and AI solutions to our comprehensive portfolio, we are empowering our partners to innovate, grow, and do great things with technology."
