Forsta Adds AI Capabilities to Human Experience Platform

Forsta, a provider of experience measurement, data analytics, and insights, has enhanced and expanded the artificial intelligence capabilities within its Human Experience (HX) platform to help organizations gain deeper insights, save time, and take action to improve customer and employee experiences.

Forsta's full suite of AI capabilities takes advantage of the latest advancements in generative AI, natural language processing, and advanced analytics, addressing key challenges from uncovering trends in massive datasets to predicting customer satisfaction and employee engagement outcomes. Available on the HX Platform, Forsta AI delivers three core capabilities:

AI Summarize, to distill large volumes of structured and unstructured data into actionable themes and insights. Users can analyze customer feedback from surveys, contact center calls, and online reviews to identify key trends, sentiment, and recurring issues and leverage conversational AI to query data in real time.

AI Compose, to streamline content creation with AI-powered tools for drafting survey questions, reports, and responses. Users can generate personalized replies to online reviews while maintaining brand voice and enhance surveys in real time with conversational prompts.

AI Recommend, to move from insights to action with intentional recommendations based on what people are saying about their customer experiences and then suggest actions for proactive engagement or accelerated service recovery.