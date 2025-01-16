Omnisend Adds Reporting Functionality to Its E-Commerce Marketing Platform

E-commerce marketing platform provider Omnisend today launched upgraded reporting functionality, allowing merchants to analyze emails, SMS, and push notifications in one reporting platform for any date range, export campaign and workflow data, and access more flexible sales attribution settings.

"We gave our customers a month to test our new reporting platform in beta," said Zygimantas Eirosius, product manager at Omnisend , in a statement. "After gathering and receiving positive feedback we are now launching the features for all customers with an automatic and seamless upgrade. The new reporting engine will help our clients analyze their data more intuitively and make better decisions on their continual journey to increase revenue."

The new updated reporting dashboard includes the following:

Comparison of historic performance for any custom period and full data history.

Comparisons of each channel revenue in one dashboard.

Greater control over sales attribution to different channels.

In-depth engagement and deliverability performance views.

New metrics, like placed order rate and revenue per message.

Campaign and workflow data exports.

Contact activity lists for individual campaign and workflow reports.