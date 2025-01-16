The Trade Desk to Acquire Sincera
Advertising technology provider The Trade Desk will acquire Sincera, a digital advertising data company that provides insights to the advertising ecosystem. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The integration of Sincera tools with The Trade Desk platform will help advertisers get a clear perspective on what they are buying. It will also empower publishers to provide the right range of data signals to maximize advertising demand and ad fill rates and show publishers which data signals are most highly valued by advertisers.
"In recent years, the digital advertising landscape has expanded rapidly with the emergence of new channels such as streaming TV, digital audio and retail media. Sincera has done an amazing job of serving this expanding ecosystem with the right data that can improve performance for all participants in the ad tech supply chain," said Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, in a statement. "With this acquisition, we will scale the impact of Sincera in a way that will upgrade programmatic performance for everyone, and especially the quality of data signals that advertisers get from publishers."
"Sincera has become the go-to resource for advertisers and publishers looking for objective data on advertising value. We have retained that objectivity by ensuring our focus on being an expert data company rather than a data provider," said Mike O'Sullivan, co-founder and CEO of Sincera, in a statement. "We're excited to bring our perspective and insights to The Trade Desk. We have a shared belief that trust and growth in the programmatic ecosystem will be fueled by a transparent and fair marketplace based on objective data."