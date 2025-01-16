The Trade Desk to Acquire Sincera

Advertising technology provider The Trade Desk will acquire Sincera, a digital advertising data company that provides insights to the advertising ecosystem. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The integration of Sincera tools with The Trade Desk platform will help advertisers get a clear perspective on what they are buying. It will also empower publishers to provide the right range of data signals to maximize advertising demand and ad fill rates and show publishers which data signals are most highly valued by advertisers.