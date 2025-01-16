Pipedrive Earns ISO 27701 Certification

"Achieving ISO 27701 certification for privacy information management is a significant milestone for Pipedrive. It underscores our steadfast commitment to protecting personal data and demonstrates that we have strong, measurable systems in place for managing security and privacy at scale," said Phil Mellet, general counsel at Pipedrive, in a statement. "World-class infrastructure alone is not enough; it must be paired with the highest standards for security and privacy to deliver real value. At Pipedrive, we aspire to be seen as a benchmark for the SaaS industry when it comes to protecting information and privacy. By renewing ISO 27001 and achieving ISO 27701 certifications, we reaffirm our position as a trusted partner for our customers, showing that we don’t just meet expectations, we exceed them. Our customers can rest assured that their data is handled with the utmost care, backed by systems that are continuously improved and independently validated."

ISO 27001 establishes a framework for managing and safeguarding information security through a rigorous information security management system, while ISO 27701 expands this scope to include personally identifiable information and privacy information management.

In addition to ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, Pipedrive also holds SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 Type II certifications.