Apollo Launches Win Deals Feature

Apollo has added the new Win Deals feature to its suite of artificial intelligence tools for sales teams looking to prepare for important meetings.

Apollo's Win Deals solution leverages AI to automate time-consuming manual sales tasks. It offers the following:

Pre-meeting insights consolidated in one place .

Meeting scheduler, to create scheduling links, customize meeting types, eliminate scheduling back and forth, and route meetings to different team members automatically based on preset rules.

AI-powered call recordings with Apollo Conversations to capture insights and action items.

Apollo's chatbot to answeropen-ended questions for even deeper insights.

Deal management with automatic CRM syncing and smart workflows.