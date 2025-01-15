Informatica Strengthens Databricks Partnership with GenAI for Databricks Data Intelligence Platform

Informatica, a cloud data management platform provider, has advanced its partnership with Databricks, the data and artificial intelligence company, to include deeper integration between Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and Informatica support for AI Functions on Databricks in Informatica's Native SQL ELT.

Support for Databricks AI Functions in Informatica's Native SQL ELT enables organizations leveraging Databricks to adopt generative AI capabilities of the Databricks Data Intelligence platform with no-code data pipelines,. The AI Functions on Databricks enable customers to use key genAI capabilities, including sentiment analysis, similarity matching, summary generation, translation, and grammar correction on data directly from SQL.

In addition, Informatica's new Native SQL ELT for Databricks makes it possible to push down data pipelines with more than 50 out-of-the-box transformations and support for more than 250 native Databricks SQL functions to run natively on Databricks via Databricks SQL. This enables customers to build data pipeline flows in Databricks by leveraging Informatica's no-code/low-code SQL ELT capabilities.

"We are seeing phenomenal success with our Databricks-related business, with rapid growth and delivering impactful business outcomes for customers such as Takeda, KPMG, and Point72 to name just a few," said Amit Walia, CEO of Informatica, in a statement. "One of our key priorities while partnering with Databricks is empowering customers to build enterprise-grade genAI applications. These applications leverage high-quality, trusted enterprise data to provide high-impact genAI applications with rich business context and deep industry semantic understanding while adhering to enterprise data governance policies." "As demand for data intelligence increases, we want to help our customers build and deploy high-quality AI applications that deliver accurate, domain-specific outputs," said Adam Conway, senior vice president of products at Databricks, in a statement. "As a leader in cloud-native, AI-powered data management, Informatica is a key partner of ours, supporting everything from data integration and transformation to data quality, governance and protection."

Late last year, Informatica announced a GenAI Blueprint for Databricks and other capabilities, including support for Databricks' Unity Catalog in IDMC. Informatica was recognized by Databricks as its 2024 Data Integration Partner of the Year. Informatica and Databricks have worked closely over the past several years to deliver data management and analytics solutions.