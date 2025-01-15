Button Integrates into Linktree
Button, a mobile commerce optimization solutions provider, has integrated withLinktree, bringing Button's dynamic links to the more than 50 million users who rely on Linktree's link in bio to drive conversions and create personalized shopping experiences.
Linktree enables creators to curate, grow and monetize their work from platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube and powers countless experiences across major social platforms daily.
Using AI-powered dynamic links, Button will drive Linktree users to the most relevant destination to purchase, like retailer apps tailored to their unique shopping journeys.
"At Linktree, we're committed to giving our creators the tools they need to succeed. By integrating Button, we're unlocking faster, smarter, and more seamless shopping experiences for Linkers," said Sam Else, senior director of business development at Linktree, in a statement. "This collaboration ensures that every tap counts, taking audiences straight to checkout while driving revenue for creators and brands alike."
"Creators deserve technology that keeps up with the future. Our partnership with Linktree is a major leap forward in turning content into commerce. Button and Linktree are transforming shopping journeys into revenue-generating moments for creators, retailers, and users everywhere," said Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO of Button, in s statement. "The future of social commerce and retail media is uncapped, and we're proud to be collaborating with one of the most innovative companies in the industry to chart that course together."