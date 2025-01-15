Button Integrates into Linktree

Button, a mobile commerce optimization solutions provider, has integrated withLinktree, bringing Button's dynamic links to the more than 50 million users who rely on Linktree's link in bio to drive conversions and create personalized shopping experiences.

Linktree enables creators to curate, grow and monetize their work from platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube and powers countless experiences across major social platforms daily.

Using AI-powered dynamic links, Button will drive Linktree users to the most relevant destination to purchase, like retailer apps tailored to their unique shopping journeys.