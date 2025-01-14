MobileAction Partners with Skai
MobileAction has expanded its commitment to the Apple Search Ads ecosystem through a partnership with Skai (formerly Kenshoo), which has integrated its Apple Search Ads business into MobileAction's offering.
This combination expands MobileAction's capabilities and offerings, enabling the company to support app developers and marketers through the entire lifecycle of user acquisition and growth across the Apple Search Ads channel. This partnership empowers app developers and marketers with enhanced tools and expert support, delivering streamlined ad management, reduced campaign costs, and accelerated user acquisition rates across the Apple Search Ads ecosystem.
"We're thrilled to welcome Skai's Apple Search Ads clients and customer success team to the MobileAction family," said Aykut Karaalioglu, founder and CEO of MobileAction, in a statement. "We offer a comprehensive ecosystem for app developers and marketers to achieve their goals no matter where they are in their journey. This strategic partnership expands our Apple Search Ads business significantly. It cements our standing as the largest Apple Search Ads partner, empowering us to deliver even more innovative solutions and drive tangible growth for our customers."
"The driving force behind this acquisition is to bring more value to app marketers and developers looking to capitalize on the power of Apple Search Ads fully," said Yekta Ozcomert, co-founder and chief operating officer of MobileAction, in a statement. "We're committed to providing round-the-clock support, seamless onboarding, and continued innovation. Our combined expertise will undoubtedly transform the experience for our expanded client base and deliver better, faster results in the ever-evolving app marketing space."