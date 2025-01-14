MobileAction Partners with Skai

MobileAction has expanded its commitment to the Apple Search Ads ecosystem through a partnership with Skai (formerly Kenshoo), which has integrated its Apple Search Ads business into MobileAction's offering.

This combination expands MobileAction's capabilities and offerings, enabling the company to support app developers and marketers through the entire lifecycle of user acquisition and growth across the Apple Search Ads channel. This partnership empowers app developers and marketers with enhanced tools and expert support, delivering streamlined ad management, reduced campaign costs, and accelerated user acquisition rates across the Apple Search Ads ecosystem.