Hightouch Partners with Databricks to Launch Hightouch for Offsite Media Networks
Hightouch, a composable customer data platform provider, has launched Hightouch for Offsite Media Networks, a self-service audience management platform developed with Databricks, a data and artificial intelligence company.
Together, Hightouch and Databricks will empower retailers to build and activate AI-enhanced custom audiences across more than 50 media channels, including demand-side platforms, connected TV platforms, and walled gardens.
Hightouch and Databricks will deliver an end-to-end solution built directly on retailers' existing cloud data warehouse. Key features include the following:
- Warehouse-native audience builder with Hightouch's self-service visual audience builder to curate premium custom audiences based on all first-party data in Databricks, including loyalty, purchase, and behavioral insights.
- AI tools for predictive targeting using Databricks and then syndicating them across audiences through the Hightouch platform.
- Seamless integration with more than 50 channels.
"Partnering with major retailers, we identified a growing and unmet need for solutions to deliver fast, flexible, and scalable custom audiences for offsite campaigns. We are thrilled to partner with Databricks, the leading data intelligence platform for retailers, to make AI-powered audiences accessible to everyone. By layering Hightouch's self-service tools on top of the Databricks foundation, retailers can build and monetize differentiated custom audiences faster than ever before," said Tejas Manohar, co-founder and co-CEO of Hightouch, in a statement.
"Retailers who can harness the power of data intelligence—AI that can reason on their first-party data—have an advantage in attracting media buyers. Databricks is the only unified platform that allows retailers to leverage AI, and increase personalization while maintaining unified governance, to deliver data-driven outcomes. Our partnership brings together the benefits of Hightouch's self-serve audience builder and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help customers build better offsite audiences and drive more ad sales," added Rob Saker, global vice president of retail at Databricks, in a statement.