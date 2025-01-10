Hightouch Partners with Databricks to Launch Hightouch for Offsite Media Networks

Hightouch, a composable customer data platform provider, has launched Hightouch for Offsite Media Networks, a self-service audience management platform developed with Databricks, a data and artificial intelligence company.

Together, Hightouch and Databricks will empower retailers to build and activate AI-enhanced custom audiences across more than 50 media channels, including demand-side platforms, connected TV platforms, and walled gardens.

Hightouch and Databricks will deliver an end-to-end solution built directly on retailers' existing cloud data warehouse. Key features include the following:

Warehouse-native audience builder with Hightouch's self-service visual audience builder to curate premium custom audiences based on all first-party data in Databricks, including loyalty, purchase, and behavioral insights.

AI tools for predictive targeting using Databricks and then syndicating them across audiences through the Hightouch platform.

Seamless integration with more than 50 channels.