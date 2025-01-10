CallRail Expands Partnership with Clio
CallRail, a lead intelligence platform provider, has expanded its integration with Clio, a legal technology provider, to now include Clio Grow, which gives law firms even more insights into their marketing performance and lead conversations.
With the updated integration, new capabilities include the following:
- Lead attribution that is now available in Clio Grow, where Clio users maintain their prospect databases.
- Auto-population of detailed lead records, including contact and interaction data, centralized in the Clio platform.
- Population of AI-powered call summaries from all lead conversations directly in the Clio client record.
"The insights that Clio users will be able to access from client conversations will allow lawyers to continuously improve their marketing activities and client experience and ultimately convert leads faster, manage them more efficiently, and drive more revenue," said Mike Stocker, vice president of partnerships at CallRail, in a statement. "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Clio and continue our investment in the legal industry to better serve the more than 3,300 law firms that leverage our technology."
"CallRail's deepened integration with Clio Grow unlocks powerful lead intelligence capabilities for law firms," said Jonathan Watson, chief technology officer of Clio, in a statement. "This partnership sharpens the competitive edge for lawyers using Clio, offering actionable insights to drive growth and better serve clients. It's all about enabling smarter decisions and stronger results for our shared customers."