CallRail Expands Partnership with Clio

CallRail, a lead intelligence platform provider, has expanded its integration with Clio, a legal technology provider, to now include Clio Grow, which gives law firms even more insights into their marketing performance and lead conversations.

With the updated integration, new capabilities include the following:

Lead attribution that is now available in Clio Grow, where Clio users maintain their prospect databases.

Auto-population of detailed lead records, including contact and interaction data, centralized in the Clio platform.

Population of AI-powered call summaries from all lead conversations directly in the Clio client record.