-->
  • January 10, 2025

DIVACS Launches with Sales Products

DIVACS, a technology company for helping businesses manage and articulate value throughout the sales cycle and beyond, has launched as a company.

DIVACS' first product is a comprehensive platform designed to streamline the following:

  • Sales: Improve deal sizes, shorten sales cycles, and ensure that sales teams are equipped with insights that resonate with prospects and clients.
  • Revenue retention: Build a continuous value narrative to secure upsells, reduce churn, and increase lifetime customer value.
  • Client-centric innovation: Empower organizations to align with client needs by selecting the best-fit IT and technology solutions.

"At DIVACS, we believe that value isn't just a concept; it's a measurable driver of business success," said Ryan Schultz, founder and CEO of DIVACS, in a statement. "We're not just another technology provider; we're partners in helping companies refine their approach to sales, improve client relationships, and deliver long-term impact."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research