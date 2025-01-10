DIVACS Launches with Sales Products

DIVACS, a technology company for helping businesses manage and articulate value throughout the sales cycle and beyond, has launched as a company.

DIVACS' first product is a comprehensive platform designed to streamline the following:

Sales: Improve deal sizes, shorten sales cycles, and ensure that sales teams are equipped with insights that resonate with prospects and clients.

Revenue retention: Build a continuous value narrative to secure upsells, reduce churn, and increase lifetime customer value.

Client-centric innovation: Empower organizations to align with client needs by selecting the best-fit IT and technology solutions.