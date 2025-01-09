Talkdesk Launches Talkdesk AI Agents for Retail

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology, today announced Talkdesk AI Agents for Retail, introducing agentic AI capabilities that bring autonomous, intelligent automation to retail customer service operations.

Talkdesk AI Agents for Retail are intelligent, conversational agents that autonomously handle complex retail-specific processes, take action to achieve commerce goals without direct human intervention, and enable retailers to create hyper-personalized,self-service customer experiencesby dynamically adapting responses based on real-time interaction analysis and contextual awareness.

Other key capabilities of Talkdesk AI Agents for Retail include:

Simplified design process, using natural language and leveraging large language models and generative AI modeling;

Natural language processing for handling multiple topics in one conversation;

Integration with commerce platforms and APIs;

Ability to be assigned to multiple digital tasks, from customer identification and authentication to real-time order status, tracking and updates, intelligent shipping address modifications, and connecting customers with in-store specialists.

Talkdesk is also launching new Service Directories, leveraging agentic AI to provide consumers with richer, more personalized and contextual information about store locations, services, and expertise. With 24/7 service directory support available through AI and human agents, retailers can guide customers to the most relevant offline channel based on their location, needs, or available specialists.

Talkdesk Service Directories capabilities include the following:

Geolocation capabilities for store and service recommendations;

Visual map interface for location selection;

Comprehensive service and specialist directories;

Pre-built templates for AI-powered location search.

Talkdesk AI Agents for Retail and Talkdesk Service Directories are available now as part of the Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud.