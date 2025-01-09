SymphonyAI Partners with Microsoft Azure Open AI Service
SymphonyAI, a provider of predictive and generative artificial intelligence products, is deepening its collaboration with Microsoft on SymphonyAI's CINDE Connected Retail Platform to support new agentic workflow capabilities to improve category management and retail operations.
SymphonyAI is merging deep retail domain expertise with predictive, generative, and AI agents through its integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. The technology empowers retailers with autonomous AI agents that can perform complex tasks, such as shopper behavior or category analysis, and execute long-running actions that provide insights and streamline workflows.
The SymphonyAI CINDE Connected Retail platform, through its source-agnostic data onboarding framework, delivers AI-driven insights across critical functions including customer behavior, sales, promotions, assortment, inventory, supply chain, and real-time shelf and store conditions.
"In the current retail environment, competitive, shopper, and market behaviors change rapidly, and retailers who rely on manual processes will fall behind their AI-powered peers. Building on our multi-year global relationship with Microsoft, we are delivering connected retail that combines the explosive power of predictive, generative, and agentic AI to propel retailers to the next level of retail excellence and business agility," said Manish Choudhary, president of SymphonyAI's retail-CPG division, in a statement.
"SymphonyAI is deeply committed to teaming with Microsoft to transform retail with the power of agentic AI. Our joint offerings, which use Azure OpenAI Service, provide retailers with agility and intelligence to optimize last-mile operations and exceed customer expectations in today's dynamic market," added Kumar Abhimanyu, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at SymphonyAI, in a statement.
"By integrating Azure OpenAI Service with SymphonyAI's innovative applications, we're redefining retail efficiency and connectivity from storefronts to corporate hubs. This integration improves productivity and shopper engagement, paving the path to the future of retail," said Keith Mercier, vice president of worldwide retail and consumer goods at Microsoft, in a statement.
