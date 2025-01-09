SymphonyAI Partners with Microsoft Azure Open AI Service

SymphonyAI, a provider of predictive and generative artificial intelligence products, is deepening its collaboration with Microsoft on SymphonyAI's CINDE Connected Retail Platform to support new agentic workflow capabilities to improve category management and retail operations.

SymphonyAI is merging deep retail domain expertise with predictive, generative, and AI agents through its integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. The technology empowers retailers with autonomous AI agents that can perform complex tasks, such as shopper behavior or category analysis, and execute long-running actions that provide insights and streamline workflows.

The SymphonyAI CINDE Connected Retail platform, through its source-agnostic data onboarding framework, delivers AI-driven insights across critical functions including customer behavior, sales, promotions, assortment, inventory, supply chain, and real-time shelf and store conditions.