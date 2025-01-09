SAP Unveils Loyalty and AI Assistant Capabilities

SAP is introducing a loyalty management solution aimed at retailers and consumer packaged goods companies to equip them with experiential journeys and personalized, real-time offers with to help earn customer loyalty through integration with the SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP Service Cloud, SAP Emarsys, and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, retail, fashion, and vertical business solutions.

Key features include the following:

Loyalty profiles that connect every shopper with a cloud-based loyalty wallet, facilitating targeted and personalized offers, entitlements, and real-time basket analysis.

Multi-brand loyalty management, as well as shared loyalty programs with partners that centralize loyalty programs across regions and markets, enabling combined brand programs for gaining market share.

A single place for omnichannel promotion planning with real-time redemption to deliver any type of offer, digital payment and gifting to all customers on any channel.

Loyalty journey planning that delivers experiential omnichannel journeys tailored to customer needs through personalized commerce, marketing, service and retail interactions.

Quantifiable metrics that track promotion performance and loyalty-related liabilities, linking to financial systems to measure ROI, and enable settlements with the member and partner brands.

SAP is also launching an AI shopping assistant delivered with the SAP CX AI Toolkit, expanding the AI capabilities of SAP Commerce Cloud, transforming the online shopping experience through natural language conversations that help customers quickly find exactly what they need.