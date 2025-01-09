Amazon Ads Adds an SQL Generator to Amazon Marketing Cloud

Amazon Ads has introduced an SQL generator for Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) to help advertisers develop insights from their AMC signals.

This new capability provides a natural language interface through which advertisers can generate SQL queries for audience use cases. Advertisers then run the queries in AMC to create their new audience and activate the audience in Amazon DSP and ads console.

To use the SQL generator, advertisers describe the audience output they want from AMC in their own words. The generator will return the relevant query, as well as the steps it used to create it. These queries can then be used to build custom audiences that can be activated for Amazon Ads campaigns across the entire marketing funnel, reaching customers through streaming TV, audio, and digital channels.