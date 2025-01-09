Cordial Launches Cordial Edge

Cordial, a provider of messaging for retail marketing teams, today introduced Cordial Edge, a multimodal artificial intelligence technology that generates brand-specific models.

Cordial Edge uses multimodal AI, which looks at multiple types of data simultaneously, allowing marketers to optimize brand creative, illustrations, photography, and text. Cordial Edge AI models can integrate structured data, such as CRM, e-commerce, and loyalty metrics, with unstructured data, including conversational logs, reviews, and freeform notes in clienteling apps. It can generate models in hours and update its scores daily. As a result, the model evolves as customers change and as companies launch or discontinue products, marketing programs, and promotions.

In addition, Cordial Edge incorporates Mixture of Experts (MoE) to dynamically assign tasks to specialized submodels optimized for specific data types or marketing scenarios.

Cordial Edge helps improve marketing performance with the following capabilities:

Expansive product recommendations based on message performance data across all customers, spotting incremental cross-sell opportunities for which a marketer lacks complete data.

Experiential clienteling with structured data from online, point-of-sale, and clienteling apps, and unstructured store associate notes and web chat transcripts to spot new patterns and suggest additional ways to increase purchases.

Revenue-based scheduling anchoredon purchase history.

Data-driven creative with multimodal models that analyze millions of customers and messages to uncover patterns that drive purchase responses.

Location-based promotion that can consume unstructured location data in real time to help marketing teams send the most impactful promotions to mobile app users based on their aisle-by-aisle location inside a physical store or by their proximity to their own or competitors' retail locations, combined with the structured data about purchases, loyalty, and preferences.