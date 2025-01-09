Cordial Launches Cordial Edge
Cordial, a provider of messaging for retail marketing teams, today introduced Cordial Edge, a multimodal artificial intelligence technology that generates brand-specific models.
Cordial Edge uses multimodal AI, which looks at multiple types of data simultaneously, allowing marketers to optimize brand creative, illustrations, photography, and text. Cordial Edge AI models can integrate structured data, such as CRM, e-commerce, and loyalty metrics, with unstructured data, including conversational logs, reviews, and freeform notes in clienteling apps. It can generate models in hours and update its scores daily. As a result, the model evolves as customers change and as companies launch or discontinue products, marketing programs, and promotions.
In addition, Cordial Edge incorporates Mixture of Experts (MoE) to dynamically assign tasks to specialized submodels optimized for specific data types or marketing scenarios.
Cordial Edge helps improve marketing performance with the following capabilities:
- Expansive product recommendations based on message performance data across all customers, spotting incremental cross-sell opportunities for which a marketer lacks complete data.
- Experiential clienteling with structured data from online, point-of-sale, and clienteling apps, and unstructured store associate notes and web chat transcripts to spot new patterns and suggest additional ways to increase purchases.
- Revenue-based scheduling anchoredon purchase history.
- Data-driven creative with multimodal models that analyze millions of customers and messages to uncover patterns that drive purchase responses.
- Location-based promotion that can consume unstructured location data in real time to help marketing teams send the most impactful promotions to mobile app users based on their aisle-by-aisle location inside a physical store or by their proximity to their own or competitors' retail locations, combined with the structured data about purchases, loyalty, and preferences.
"We're proud to partner with the world's top retail brands to redefine what's possible in personalization," said Jeremy Swift, CEO of Cordial, in a statement. "Our clients understand that every customer relationship is unique, and they demand technology that reflects that. That's why we've developed Cordial Edge, AI that eliminates guesswork by creating bespoke, purchase-driven models tailored to each brand, empowering marketers to deliver real results at scale."
"We set out to build the most effective AI for retail marketing teams and knew that would require a multimodal AI that considers the whole message, both imagery and text. It also requires a data architecture that doesn't limit data by volume or type," said Matt Howland, Cordial's chief product and engineering officer, in a statement. "And each brand is unique, with unique customers, programs, and data, so shoe-horning every brand into a one-size-fits-all AI model and schema would hold back what AI can deliver. We're excited to see Cordial Edge already delivering higher revenue performance for its first customers."