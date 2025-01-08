Contentstack Acquires Lytics

Contentstack, a composable digital experience platform (DXP) provider, has acquired Lytics, providers of a real-time customer data platform, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition brings comprehensive audience insights, content analytics, and profile management to the Contentstack platform.

With the Lytics acquisition, Contentstack can now provide the following:

"We've been on a decade-plus long journey to build the world's best composable DXP for brands, and data was the missing link," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack, in a statement. "Truly personalized digital experiences require a marriage of scalable content management and actionable first-party data, wherever it lives, operating in real time. This is why combining Contentstack and Lytics makes so much sense for brands who are building the world's best digital experiences."

"We have solved a major problem for brands: capturing, connecting, and enriching first-party data and making it actionable," said James McDermott, founder and former CEO of Lytics and Contentstack's new global head of data products, in a statement. "Ultimately, the vision is to turn data into meaningful digital experiences, but that requires access to content. With Contentstack, we're now delivering on that vision with the world's best composable DXP."